Investors' Treasuries holdings little changed in week -survey
April 2, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

Investors' Treasuries holdings little changed in week -survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Investors left their holdings of U.S. Treasuries little changed in the latest week amid lingering worries about Europe’s credit troubles, a private survey released on Tuesday showed.

A total of 11 percent of investors said on Monday they were “long” Treasuries, or owning more Treasuries than their benchmarks, up from 10 percent a week ago, the latest J.P. Morgan Securities survey showed.

A total of 28 percent of its Treasuries clients said they were “short” U.S. government debt, or owning less Treasuries than their benchmarks, matching last week’s total.

The share of investors surveyed who said they were “neutral” on U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, dipped to 61 percent from 62 percent the prior week.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes touched its lowest in 10 weeks early Tuesday before turning higher on a stronger open on Wall Street stocks. The notes last traded down 7/32 in price for a yield of 1.859 percent.

Within the J.P. Morgan survey, 8 percent of active clients, including market makers and hedge funds who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries, expected Treasury yields to fall in the latest week, up from zero a week ago.

The share of active shorts held steady at 46 percent, while the share of neutrals among active clients fell to 46 percent from 54 percent last week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
