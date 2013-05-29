Investors pare U.S. bond bets on Fed tapering worries -survey

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - More investors reduced their longer-dated U.S. Treasuries holdings in the latest week due to worries the Federal Reserve might slow its bond purchases later this year, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the U.S. government debt market suffered its third-biggest single-day loss so far this year as yields rose to their highest levels since early April 2012. The heaviest selling was among medium to long-dated maturities, according to the Treasury index compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Treasuries recovered some of their losses on Wednesday as bargain-hunting emerged on the perception that the market sell-off was overdone. [US/ US/N]

A total of 36 percent of its Treasuries clients said on Tuesday they were “short” in their duration on U.S. government debt, or owning fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, up from 29 percent a week earlier, the latest J.P. Morgan Securities survey showed.

By holding fewer long-dated bonds, investors reduce the duration or interest rate risk of their portfolios.

A total of 13 percent of investors for a third straight week said they were “long” duration on their Treasuries holdings, or owning more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, the survey showed.

The share of “shorts” exceeded “longs” by 23 percentage points in the latest week, compared with 16 points the previous week. That was the widest gap of shorts over longs since July 5, 2011, J.P. Morgan said.

The share of investors who said they held Treasuries equal to their benchmarks fell to 51 percent on Tuesday from 58 percent a week earlier.

Almost two-thirds of active clients, who are viewed as making speculative bets in Treasuries, said they held fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks in the latest week.

The survey showed 62 percent of active “shorts,” up from 46 percent the prior week.

Only 8 percent of active clients said they were long Treasuries, matching the level in the previous two surveys.

The share of active clients who said they were neutral on Treasuries fell to 30 percent from 46 percent last week.

J.P. Morgan surveys 40 to 60 of its Treasuries clients weekly, of which 60 percent are fund managers, 25 percent are speculative accounts and 15 percent central banks and sovereign wealth funds.

It asks 10 to 20 of its active clients each week about their Treasuries holdings, of which 70 percent are speculative accounts and the rest are money managers.