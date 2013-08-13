More investors raise Treasuries bets after supply -JPM survey

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Most investors increased their holdings of longer-dated Treasuries, betting their yields will decline after last week’s $72 billion supply for the government’s quarterly refunding, according to a survey released on Tuesday by J.P. Morgan Securities.

The share of investors who said on Monday that their holdings of longer-dated U.S. government debt topped their holdings of portfolio benchmarks rose to 21 percent from 15 percent a week earlier, J.P. Morgan Securities said.

By holding more longer-dated Treasuries, investors increase the duration, or interest rate, risk to their portfolios in expectation of a market rally, which generally causes longer-dated bonds to generate higher returns than shorter-dated debt.

In J.P. Morgan’s survey of its Treasuries clients, 64 percent said they were “neutral” in their duration on U.S. government debt, or owned longer-dated Treasuries equal to their benchmarks, down from 70 percent last week.

Fifteen percent of its Treasuries clients said they were “short” in duration of Treasuries, or owning fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, unchanged from a week earlier.

The share of “longs” exceeded “shorts” in the latest week by 6 percentage points, compared with a week ago when the share of longs matched shorts, J.P. Morgan said.

In early Tuesday trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose 9 basis points to 2.714 percent following data that supported a view of moderate U.S. economic growth.

Among active clients, viewed as making speculative bets in Treasuries, 62 percent said their longer-dated Treasuries holdings matched benchmarks, down from 77 percent the prior week.

Twenty-three percent of active investors said they held more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, up from 8 percent last week, while 15 percent said they were short in duration versus their benchmarks, unchanged from last week.

J.P. Morgan surveys 40 to 60 of its Treasuries clients weekly, of which 60 percent are fund managers, 25 percent are speculative accounts, and 15 percent are central banks and sovereign wealth funds.

It asks 10 to 20 of its active clients each week about their Treasuries holdings, of which 70 percent are speculative accounts and the rest are money managers.