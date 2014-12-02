Investors most bullish on Treasuries since April -J.P. Morgan

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Investors turned most upbeat on U.S. Treasuries in nearly eight months as a weakening global economic outlook bolstered bets bond yields would stay low for a longer period, according to a J.P. Morgan Securities survey released on Tuesday.

The share of long investors, or those who said on Monday they held more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, rose to 22 percent from 17 percent from the prior week.

By holding more longer-dated Treasuries, investors raise the duration, or sensitivity of their portfolios in anticipation of a fall in yields or a protracted period of steady yields.

If yields drop, the prices of longer-dated bonds rise more than the prices of shorter-dated debt, resulting in larger profit.

Conversely, longer-dated Treasuries produce bigger losses than short-term debt when yields rise.

The share of investors who said they were “short” longer-dated Treasuries stood at 20 percent for a second week.

There was a larger weekly share of long investors than short ones for first time since April 7, J.P. Morgan said.

Barclays’ 20-plus-year Treasuries index rose 2.95 percent in November, making it the best U.S. bond sector in the month.

Meanwhile, the share of all investors who said they were neutral on U.S. longer-dated Treasuries fell to 58 percent, compared with 63 percent the previous week.

Among active investors, who are viewed to make speculative bets on Treasuries, 33 percent said they held more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, up from 17 percent the previous week. Eight percent of them said they were short longer-dated U.S. government debt for a second week.

The share of active net longs grew to its highest since Oct. 3, 2011. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)