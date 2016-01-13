U.S. Treasuries top security for bilateral repos -survey

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The majority of bilateral repurchasing agreements involve U.S. Treasuries, with equities a distant second, securities regulators found in a limited survey of nine bank holding companies released on Wednesday.

The agreements, commonly called repos, have existed largely in the shadows even though they pose risks to “financial markets because of the potential for fire sales,” according to the report from the U.S. Office of Financial Research and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

In a repo contract, one party sells a security to another with a promise to repurchase it at a later date for a specific price. Bilateral repos cut out the middle man of a clearing bank for valuing collateral and managing the contract.

Looking at the holding companies, estimated to represent half the U.S. bilateral repo market, researchers found that on average there were $1.638 trillion securities taken in, meaning dealers received securities in exchange for lending cash, in a day. Those transactions are called reverse repos.

On an average day, $959 billion of securities went out, when dealers delivered securities.

Treasuries made up 61 percent of securities in and 81 percent of securities out by dollar value, meaning they constituted the bulk of the contracts.

The survey found that 31 percent of trades were made within the same bank holding company as the dealer, but it could not determine if they were “done at arms-length.”

Many data points on bilateral repos were unclear and the regulators used the report to call for better collection as well as uniform reporting standards.

“High-quality data covering bilateral dealing in securities financing markets are needed for both the industry and regulators, but comprehensive data is still lacking,” the regulators found.

The report added that regulators are working “to develop a permanent granular data collection of bilateral securities financing trades.”