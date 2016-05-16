FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators consider tracking Treasury cash trades
May 16, 2016

U.S. regulators consider tracking Treasury cash trades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Treasury Department are looking into having brokers and dealers report Treasury cash transactions to a database that would be run by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a self-regulator.

According to a statement from the SEC released on Monday, the regulators are seeking “efficient and effective means” to track the trading information and they requested FINRA “consider a proposal to require its member brokers and dealers to report Treasury cash market transactions to a centralized repository.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
