April 17, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Treasury queries dealers about repo disruptions at quarter-end

Karen Brettell

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury is asking primary dealers in the U.S. government bond market about trading activity in money markets at the end of the first quarter, as concerns increase that strong demand for safe haven assets during certain dates can create market dislocations.

The Treasury asked dealers to describe market conditions in the repurchase agreement market at the end of March, including interest rates, participation and liquidity, and whether dealers expect volatility in the securities at mid-month or month-end to become more common.

The question is part of the Treasury’s regular questionnaire of its 22 primary dealers before it announces its quarterly refunding schedule.

The cost to borrow overnight in the repo markets surged at the end of March and demand Treasuries in the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo operation also spiked as dealers tried to shore up funding for quarter-end rebalancing.

The government also asked dealers what the Treasury might do to alleviate volatility. Increasing supply of short-term government bills is seen as one way to help repo markets function when demand is high.

The Treasury is also asking dealers to discuss factors influencing the yields offered on intermediate- and longer-dated Treasuries. It asked what the dealers see as the drivers of, and recent trends, in term premium.

Term premium is the extra compensation that lenders demand for buying a longer-dated bond, instead of short-term debt.

Additional reporting by Melissa Bland in Washington; Editing by Ted Botha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
