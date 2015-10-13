FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury Wine to buy bulk of Diageo's UK, U.S. assets for $552 mln
October 13, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Treasury Wine to buy bulk of Diageo's UK, U.S. assets for $552 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates , the world’s biggest standalone wine maker, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy the majority of Diageo Plc’s U.S. and British wine operations for $552 million.

Treasury also announced a fully underwritten rights issue to raise around A$486 million ($350 million) to fund the acquisition.

The company said the purchase of brands including Sterling Vineyards, Yellow Tail, Blossom Hill and Piat d‘Or as well as the Chateaux & Estate Wine business in the United States would immediately double its U.S. luxury and “masstige” - or mass prestige - net sales revenue. ($1 = 1.3870 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell, editing by G Crosse)

