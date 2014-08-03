FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Treasury Wine says KKR raises takeover offer
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2014 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Treasury Wine says KKR raises takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates said on Monday it had received a revised conditional takeover bid from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Rhone Capital LLC and would grant the bidders access for due diligence.

Treasury said KKR had raised its bid by 10.6 percent to A$5.20 per share from the A$4.70 it offered in April, now valuing the world’s second-largest winemaker at A$3.38 billion ($3.15 billion).

Treasury shares closed at A$4.95 on Friday. ($1 = 1.0747 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.