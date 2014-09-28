FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Treasury Wine takeover talks end
September 28, 2014 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Treasury Wine takeover talks end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates said on Monday that talks with private equity bidders for the sale of its business have ended.

Treasury, viewed as ripe for a takeover since late 2013 when it first warned of U.S. problems, had its books opened to U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co LP and another private equity player, reported to be TPG Capital Management, for rival $3.1 billion takeover bids.

“It is now apparent to the company that the bidders are not able to support a transaction on terms and at a price acceptable to the Board,” Treasury said in a statement. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

