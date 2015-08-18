FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Treasury Wine swings to profit in FY15
August 18, 2015

Australia's Treasury Wine swings to profit in FY15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates, the world’s biggest standalone wine company, swung to a profit in the 12 months to June 30 as a focus on marketing its more expensive labels led to a 9.6 percent rise in revenue.

Net profit for the maker of the Penfolds and Beringer brands came in at A$77.6 million ($56.91 million) for the year, the company reported on Wednesday, compared with the A$100.9 million loss it posted in the previous year.

Treasury announced a final dividend of 8 cents a share compared with 7 cents a year ago. ($1 = 1.3635 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)

