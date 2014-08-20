FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Treasury Wine says FY14 profit falls 20 pct on U.S., China woes
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
August 20, 2014 / 10:56 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Treasury Wine says FY14 profit falls 20 pct on U.S., China woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world’s No. 2 winemaker and private equity takeover target, reported a 20 percent fall in annual net profit on Thursday, missing analyst estimates, as it grappled with massive oversupply in its U.S. arm and sales to China fell.

Net profit before significant items for the maker of Penfolds, Lindemans and Wolf Blass wine was A$112.8 million ($104.7 million) for the year to June 30, down from A$141.7 million the previous year. The average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was A$123.2 million.

Including an impairment charge for Treasury’s destruction of thousands of bottles of excess wine in its U.S. division, the company swung to a A$100.9 million net loss, from a net profit of A$47.2 million the previous year. (1 US dollar = 1.0775 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.