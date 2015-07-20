FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Treasury Wine sells Californian assets, books loss
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2015 / 11:15 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Treasury Wine sells Californian assets, books loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world’s biggest listed standalone wine firm, said on Tuesday it will sell its Asti Winery, Souverain brand and vineyard assets in California to E.& J. Gallo Winery.

The sale price was not disclosed, but Treasury said it would book a pre-tax loss on the disposal of about $7.5 million.

Under the agreement, Treasury will enter into a long-term leaseback of part of the vineyard that has traditionally provided the Melbourne-based company with high-quality fruit.

The maker of the Penfolds, Beringer and Wolf Blass brands is trying to expand its high-end offerings in the United States where an unsuccessful expansion plan resulted in the destruction of thousands of cases of cheap wine.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.