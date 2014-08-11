FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TPG makes rival $3.1 bln takeover bid for Australia's Treasury Wine -source
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 11, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 3 years ago

TPG makes rival $3.1 bln takeover bid for Australia's Treasury Wine -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Global private equity firm TPG Capital Management has submitted a takeover approach for Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, matching a rival $3.1 billion bid, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Earlier, Treasury Wine said it had received a new takeover approach, without disclosing the name of the suitor, following a bid received last week from private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Rhone Capital LLC.

TPG has started due diligence on Treasury Wine after deciding to submit an approach over the weekend, the person added.

An external spokeswoman for TPG declined to comment. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.