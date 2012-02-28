Treasury China falls on court case involving Treasury Holdings

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Treasury China Trust’s (TCT) units fell by more than 10 percent on Tuesday, after it said its sponsor Treasury Holdings was involved in a legal dispute with the National Asset Management Agency of Ireland (NAMA).

TCT also said, however, that it was not involved in the Irish court proceedings involving Treasury Holdings and that none of its assets were subject to the proceedings. Treasury Holdings owns TCT’s trustee-manager.

Additionally, no asset has been transferred to TCT from Treasury Holdings, and neither TCT nor its trustee-manager owe any debt or borrowed money which is under the administration of NAMA, TCT said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange.

TCT is solvent and operating normally, it said, adding that Treasury Holdings has not lent any money nor provided any guarantee to TCT or its trustee-manager.

By 0656 GMT, TCT was 8 percent lower at S$1.38 with 197,000 units traded. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)