Australia's Treasury Wines sees 20 pct slide in first-half profit
October 21, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Australia's Treasury Wines sees 20 pct slide in first-half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates Ltd , the world’s second-largest wine company, warned on Monday its first-half earnings would be about 20 percent below year-ago levels, hit by poor weather and costs to install new equipment.

Shares in the maker of Penfolds, Beringer and Wolf Blass fell 3.5 percent to A$5.31 on the profit warning.

Treasury Wine, which was spun off from brewer Foster’s Group Ltd last year, said first-quarter trading was slow in Australia and the Americas.

But Treasury said despite the slower start to the financial year, earnings before interest and tax in constant currency terms would be in the mid-single digit range.

Analysts had expected earnings to rise about 8.1 percent to A$227 million for the fiscal year to June 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Treasury Wine is second to Constellation Brands Inc in global sales. Constellation sold its Australian brands to private equity firm CHAMP last year.

