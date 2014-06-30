TreeHouse Foods to buy Flagstone Foods for $860 mln

June 30 (Reuters) - Pickle maker TreeHouse Foods Inc said it will buy Flagstone Foods, a maker of private-label health snacks, for $860 million from Gryphon Investors.

Flagstone is the top producer of trail mix and dried fruit that North American retailers brand and sell as their own, TreeHouse said.

The purchase will add 24-28 cents per share to TreeHouse’s earnings in the first year after the deal is closed, it said.

Reuters reported on Thursday that TreeHouse was in late-stage talks to buy Flagstone. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)