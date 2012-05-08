FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TreeHouse Foods profit tops, but sees slow rev growth
May 8, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-TreeHouse Foods profit tops, but sees slow rev growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.63 vs est $0.61

* Sees FY12 rev growth slightly below prior view of 8-9 pct

* Reaffirms FY12 adj earnings outlook

May 8 (Reuters) - TreeHouse Foods Inc’s quarterly profit rose and beat market expectations, helped mainly by price increases in its North American retail grocery business, but cut its full-year revenue growth estimates.

The company said it now expects full-year revenue growth to be slightly below its original outlook of 8-9 percent.

“As weakness in the retail grocery environment persists, we are maintaining our cautious stance on the coming two months, and believe that our second-quarter results will be very similar to this quarter,” Chief Executive Sam Reed said.

TreeHouse’s First-quarter net income rose to $22.1 million, or 60 cents per share, from $19.8 million, or 54 cents per share, last year.

Excluding special items, the company earned 63 cents per share, beating profit estimates of 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $523.8 million, in line with analyst expectations.

Sales in the North American retail grocery segment -- which sells branded and private label products to customers in the United States and Canada -- grew 7.2 percent helped by increased pricing, TreeHouse said.

TreeHouse, which makes a variety of food items like soups, salad dressings, sauces and pickles that retailers stick their own labels on, reaffirmed its full-year earnings outlook.

Shares of the company closed at $55.06 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

