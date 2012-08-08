Treehouse Foods to shut down soup plant, cuts profit forecast

Aug 8 (Reuters) - TreeHouse Foods Inc said it would shut down its soup plant at Mendota on declining sales in the retail soup business, prompting the company to cut its full-year earnings forecast.

The company, whose sales in the retail soup category have fallen over the last five years, said it would close the plant in the first quarter of 2013.

TreeHouse lowered its full year adjusted profit outlook to between $2.75 and $2.90 per share from its previous forecast of between $3.00 and $3.15 per share. This is below analysts’ estimates of $3.08 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TreeHouse, which makes a variety of foods like soups, salad dressings, sauces and pickles that retailers stick their own labels on, said it will also close its salad dressing plant in Seaforth, Ontario by the third quarter of 2013.

Bigger rival Ralcorp Holdings Corp had last week said it plans to consolidate its businesses into a single company.

Treehouse’s net income rose to $19.5 million, or 53 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $14.3 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned 60 cents per share.

Revenue rose 7.1 percent to $527.4 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 58 cents per share, on revenue of $533.4 million.

Shares of TreeHouse closed at $55.52 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.