Sweden's Trelleborg to buy Czech CGS Holding

STOCKHOLM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Industrial rubber maker Trelleborg said on Monday it was buying privately-owned Czech CGS Holding to become a global leader in agricultural tires and strengthen its leading position in industrial tires.

CGS, a supplier of speciality tires and engineered polymer solutions, had sales of roughly 5.6 billion Swedish crowns($643.1 million) and an EBIT-margin of 16 percent in the rolling 12-months period ended June 30.

Trelleborg said it would pay around 10.9 billion crowns on a cash and debt-free basis, while cost synergies were expected to be more than 300 million crowns a year, gradually realized over three years.

Chief Executive Peter Nilsson said the plan was to gradually integrate the acquired units into Trelleborg’s existing business areas.

“We regard the purchase price as attractive given the synergy potential and expected recovery for the agricultural market,” he said in a comment.

Trelleborg’s division Wheel Systems, which had sales of 3.3 billion crowns in the January-September period, will almost double its revenues as a result of the deal.

The acquisition, which is Trelleborg’s fifth so far this year, will be financed through committed bank facilities. The firm’s leverage will initially be slightly above 3 times net debt/EBITDA on a pro-forma basis, higher than Trelleborg’s long-term target.

“The intention is to return to a leverage ratio similar to the levels prior to the acquisition over the next 12-18 months,” the company said.

CGS Holding has 6,300 employees and 13 production sites, of which 11 are located in Europe, one in the U.S. and one in Mexico.

The deal is subject to approvals from relevant authorities and is expected to close in the first half of 2016. ($1 = 8.7077 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)