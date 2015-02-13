FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Trelleborg Q4 core profit beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 13, 2015 / 6:58 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Trelleborg Q4 core profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg posted fourth-quarter core profits above expectations on Friday and said it saw demand in the first quarter in line with that of the fourth.

Operating profit excluding items affecting comparability and joint venture TrelleborgVibracoustic rose to 690 million crowns ($5.27 mln) from 563 million a year earlier, while analysts had forecast a 647 million profit in a Reuters poll.

Trelleborg said it would raise its dividend to 3.75 crowns per share from 3.25 crowns a year ago, against average expectations of 3.62 crowns. ($1 = 131.0400 crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.