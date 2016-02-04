Trelleborg Q4 core profit beats forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg posted fourth-quarter core profit on Thursday above expectations and said it saw demand in the first quarter on par with, or slightly weaker, than in the previous quarter.

The firm’s operating profit excluding items affecting comparability and joint ventures rose to 705 million Swedish crowns ($83.5 mln) in the fourth quarter from 690 million a year earlier. Analysts had forecast an 679 million profit in a Reuters poll.

Trelleborg proposed a dividend of 4.00 crowns compared to a median forecast of 4.25 crowns in the Reuters poll. ($1 = 8.4472 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing Sven Nordenstam)