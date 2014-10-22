FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trelleborg Q3 core profit beats forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 22, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

Trelleborg Q3 core profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg posted third-quarter core profits above expectations on Wednesday and said it saw demand in the fourth quarter on par with that of the third.

Operating profit excluding items affecting comparability and joint venture TrelleborgVibracoustic rose to 730 million crowns ($100.9 million) from 688 million a year earlier, while analysts had forecast a 721 million profit in a Reuters poll.

Link to Q3 report: here

1 US dollar = 7.2335 Swedish crown Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, Anna Ringstrom

