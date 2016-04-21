FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trelleborg Q1 core profit beats forecasts
April 21, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Trelleborg Q1 core profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg posted first-quarter core profit on Thursday above expectations, but said it saw demand in the second quarter on par with or slightly weaker than the previous quarter, sending its shares down.

The firm’s operating profit excluding items affecting comparability rose to 841 million crowns ($103.75 mln) in the first quarter from 833 million a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast an 808 million profit in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 8.1062 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)

