UPDATE 1-Trelleborg like-for-like sales fall, sees flat or slightly weaker demand

July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial rubber producer Trelleborg posted quarterly operating earnings in line with forecasts but also a steep fall in like-for-like sales on Tuesday, while it said it saw flat or slightly weaker demand ahead, adjusted for seasonality.

* Q2 adjusted EBIT rose by 2 pct to SEK 899 mln ($105.0 mln) vs analyst forecasts for 895 mln in a Reuters poll.

* Downturn in organic sales by 6 pct mainly attributable to oil & gas operation, where sales have decreased sharply

* Q2 net sales roughly unchanged at SEK 6.5 bln vs mean forecast 6.7 bln in poll.

* Trelleborg shares fall 2.6 pct at 0722 GMT.

* Says trend for general industry remains sluggish in several markets, particularly in the more capital-intensive sector.

* Says in addition to low commodity prices and a weak general industry, Britain's decision to leave EU has increased prevailing economic uncertainty.

* Says continuously monitoring developments and well prepared to adjust businesses to match fluctuating demand.

* Says seeing indications that trend in agricultural market, which has long been negative, is beginning to stabilise, albeit at a low level.

* Trelleborg CEO Peter Nilsson says keeps 2016 outlook of 15-20 pct downturn in organic sales for business area Offshore & Construction, says may end up closer to 20 than 15 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5593 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Helena Soderpalm, editing by Niklas Pollard)