Trelleborg Q2 core profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, July 22 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg reported second-quarter core profits above expectations on Tuesday and said it saw demand in the third quarter on par with that in the second.

Operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability and joint venture TrelleborgVibracoustic, rose to 802 million crowns ($117.1 million) from 723 million a year earlier, while analysts had forecast a 792 million profit in a Reuters poll.

Link to Q2 report: here ($1 = 6.8480 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)