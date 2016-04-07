FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 7, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Trelleborg agrees to sell Vibracoustic to Freudenberg Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 7 (Reuters) - Industrial rubber firm Trelleborg said on Thursday it had agreed in principle to sell its shares in TrelleborgVibracoustic to Freudenberg Group based on an enterprise value of 1.8 billion euros ($2.05 billion).

“The purchase consideration corresponds to approximately SEK 25 per Trelleborg share, and will result in a capital gain of 4 billion Swedish crowns ($491.4 million),” Trelleborg said in a statement.

The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter this year. ($1 = 8.1398 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

