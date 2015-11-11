FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trelleborg hires banks for listing of car parts maker - sources
November 11, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Trelleborg hires banks for listing of car parts maker - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg and Germany’s Freudenberg are preparing for a stock market listing of their jointly held TrelleborgVibracoustic business, two people familiar with the matter said.

They have hired Citi and Deutsche Bank to organise an initial public offering of the Germany-based maker of automotive vibration control technology, which could be valued at 2-2.5 billion euros, they added.

Trelleborg, Citi and Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while Freudenberg was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Alexander Hübner and Helena Soderpalm)

