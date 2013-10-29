FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trend Micro exec takes job with Alvarez & Marsal
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 7:36 PM / 4 years ago

Trend Micro exec takes job with Alvarez & Marsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Trend Micro Inc Vice President for Cyber Security Tom Kellermann said he is leaving the Japanese software maker to join privately held Alvarez & Marsal, a professional services firm based in New York.

Kellermann will focus on the financial and pharmaceutical industries as a managing director in Alvarez’s cyber protection practice, advising corporate boards on security strategies and helping manage teams that investigate breaches, he said on Tuesday in an emailed statement.

Kellermann, 38, served as a commissioner on the Commission on Cyber Security for the 44th Presidency, an advisory group to the Obama Administration.

He has also worked at the World Bank and software maker Core Security. He teaches a course on cyber crime and espionage at American University.

A Trend Micro spokesman had no immediate comment on Kellermann’s departure.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.