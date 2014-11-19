FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE-Triad Advisors adds 2-broker independent firm
November 19, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE-Triad Advisors adds 2-broker independent firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of company’s name to “Advisors” not “Advisers” in headline, first paragraph and last paragraph)

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Triad Advisors, an independent broker-dealer, said it added a two-person advisory firm with about $130 million assets under management to its network.

Wealth Management Group of North America, which is run by brokers Brian Beck and Daniel Friedman, remains independent, but will pay a fee to use the broker-dealer’s insurance products, technology and research, Nathan Stibbs, Triad senior vice president of national business development, said on Tuesday. The firm joined Triad officially on Nov. 5.

Beck and Friedman’s firm has two offices in Farmington, Connecticut, and Delray Beach, Florida, and primarily serves high-net-worth clients.

Atlanta-based Triad Advisors, which partners with about 225 wealth advisory firms, is a subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
