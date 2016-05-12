FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Deutsche banker, accountant jailed in UK's biggest insider dealing case
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Ex-Deutsche banker, accountant jailed in UK's biggest insider dealing case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - A former Deutsche Bank managing director and an accountant were sentenced to a combined eight years in jail on Thursday, drawing a line under the UK financial watchdog’s eight-and-a-half year insider dealing inquiry.

Martyn Dodgson, a 44-year-old financier who advised the government during the credit crisis, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years for his part in an elaborate scam that prosecutors said made over $10 million between 2006 and 2010.

It is the longest UK prison term handed down for the crime.

Andrew Hind, a 56-year-old former finance director of fashion chain Topshop was sentenced to three-and-a-half years at London’s Southwark Crown Court after being convicted of conspiracy to insider trade on Monday.

Insider dealing - using confidential information to trade on the stockmarket - carries a maximum seven-year sentence in the UK. But the longest term handed down to date had been four years. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
