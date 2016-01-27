FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK jury acquits five out of six brokers in UK's second Libor trial
January 27, 2016 / 3:28 PM / 2 years ago

UK jury acquits five out of six brokers in UK's second Libor trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Five former brokers were acquitted of conspiring with convicted trader Tom Hayes to manipulate crucial benchmark interest rates as the world’s third - and longest - Libor trial draws to a close in London, the Serious Fraud Office said on Wednesday.

Former ICAP brokers Colin Goodman and Danny Wilkinson, former RP Martin brokers Terry Farr and James Gilmour and former Tullett Prebon broker Noel Cryan were acquitted of conspiring to rig the London interbank offered rate, which helps determine the borrowing costs for trillions of dollars in loans worldwide.

The UK’s SFO said the jury had also reached a not guilty verdict on one count of conspiracy to defraud faced by former ICAP broker Darrell Read. But it had yet to reach a verdict on a second count. The London had judge asked the jury to reach a majority verdict, the SFO said.

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Sinead Cruise

