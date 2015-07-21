Hayes has no-one to blame but himself, prosecutor tells Libor trial

LONDON (Reuters) - The prosecution in the trial of Tom Hayes, the first person to face a jury on Libor-rigging charges, said on Tuesday the former trader had only himself to blame for finding himself on trial.

In his closing speech for the prosecution, lead counsel Mukul Chawla told the London court that no-one had forced Hayes to rig rates, get others to help manipulate rates, pay bribes or make admissions in lengthy interviews with investigators.

“That was all his own doing,” Chawla told the jury. “No-one has thrown Mr Hayes under a bus.”

Hayes, a 35-year-old former Tokyo-based yen derivatives trader at UBS and Citigroup trader, denies eight counts of conspiracy to defraud between 2006 and 2010 in a closely-watched trial at Southwark Crown Court that is entering its final stages.

Libor - the London interbank offered rate - is designed to reflect the cost of bank borrowing in different currencies over differing time frames and has become a benchmark for around $450 trillion of financial contracts and consumer loans worldwide.

The prosecution alleges Hayes set up a network of brokers and traders at some of the world’s most powerful financial institutions, cajoling and at times bribing them to help rig rates for profit, defrauding counterparties.

Hayes denies that he was dishonest, arguing that he was open about attempts to seek “favours” from others to influence rates and that his managers were aware of trading methods that were widespread in the industry.

He has told the court he cooperated with Britain’s Serious Fraud Office in 2013 and admitted dishonesty during 82 hours of interviews only after he discovered he had also been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in December 2012 - and was desperate to avoid extradition.

Chawla said Hayes had been quick to blame former employer UBS, managers at all levels, the Department of Justice and lawyers, and that he had held a “multitude of organisations” responsible for his predicament without taking any responsibility himself.