Ex-trader cries at Libor-rigging trial, says did nothing wrong

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Tom Hayes, the ex-trader on trial on interest rate-rigging charges, broke down in tears in a London court on Friday as he told the jury he had done nothing wrong.

A former yen derivatives trader at UBS and Citi , Hayes is the first person to stand trial over alleged manipulation of the London interbank offered rate (Libor). He has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy to defraud between 2006 and 2010.

Hayes told Southwark Crown Court he had only admitted to acting dishonestly in interviews with Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in early 2013 because he wanted to be charged in Britain rather than face extradition to the United States.

“I had to say I was doing something wrong. I had to get charged,” he said. “I was pretty much having a breakdown, almost. I was surviving on a 24-hour timeline, just trying to get through to the following day. I needed to be charged.”

Hayes was asked by his defence counsel Neil Hawes what he would have wanted to say to the SFO had he been able to speak freely.

“I wanted to say ‘I haven’t done anything wrong. I was just doing my job and I‘m not dishonest’,” Hayes said, breaking into tears.

The prosecution alleges Hayes’ greed for bigger bonuses led him to persuade and sometimes bribe a network of contacts at brokerages and other banks to try to influence Libor in ways that would increase his trading profits.

Libor, a benchmark used to price $450 trillion of financial products worldwide, is an average interest rate calculated from submissions from a panel of banks.

Hayes’ defence is that he was open about his attempts to influence rates, that his managers were aware of it and that the practice was widespread in the industry.

“UNDER THE BUS”

He told the court on Friday that at the time when he was trying to influence rates, he did not think there was anything dishonest about what he was doing.

“At the time I didn’t think about any of it, whether it was right or wrong,” he said. “People go to work every day on the train or on a bike or however they get there and they do a job. They don’t sit and think: ‘is doing my job honest or dishonest?’ They do their job.”

Hayes said he was so confident he had done nothing wrong that after he was sacked from Citi after an internal investigation into alleged Libor-rigging he expected to find another job and did not expect any particular trouble.

“Even at the point I was fired I didn’t think much of it. I just thought ‘I’ll just get another job’. I had enough people who wanted to employ me,” he said.

Hayes said he had been made a scapegoat to protect more senior figures, accusing UBS of “sheer hypocrisy” for disowning him when regulators got involved, even though senior managers at the bank had known all about his trading practices.

“UBS had thrown me under the bus. I was up against two $50 billion organisations (UBS and Citi), the DOJ (U.S. Department of Justice), the FSA (Britain’s then financial regulator), you name the acronym. I was the guy everyone was going to blame.”

In a statement, UBS said: “These criminal proceedings are between the SFO and Tom Hayes. Mr. Hayes’s former employers are not party to these proceedings and ... we are unable to comment any further.”

At the end of Friday’s hearing, Hawes finished taking Hayes through his defence case. Hayes will be cross-examined by prosecutor Mukul Chawla starting on Monday morning. (Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by David Holmes)