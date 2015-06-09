UPDATE 1-Barclays told bank lobby to ensure Libor reflected reality, court hears

(Recasts with Barclays warning over Libor)

By Kirstin Ridley

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - A senior Barclays executive told a British bank industry lobby overseeing Libor benchmark interest rates to start “bilateral conversations” with banks in 2008 to ensure rates reflected market reality, a London court heard on Tuesday.

The trial of Tom Hayes, a former yen derivatives trader accused of alleged benchmark interest rate rigging, has already revealed that the British Bankers’ Association lobby group was concerned that banks were distorting or lowballing Libor during the 2007-2008 financial crisis to allay solvency fears.

But John Ewan, the former director of the BBA with Libor oversight, told Barclays’ former head of group balance sheet Miles Storey that he was concerned a sudden (Libor) rate rise would prompt journalists to question whether banks had liquidity problems or had lied about their rates.

The London interbank offered rate or Libor is used as a benchmark for around $450 trillion of financial contracts from derivatives to household loans worldwide.

Hayes, who worked at UBS and Citigroup, is accused of conspiring with others to rig Libor benchmark rates between 2006 and 2010 to increase his trading profits.

He has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy to defraud. His lawyers will set out a defence later in the trial, which is due to last into August.

A recorded telephone conversation between Ewan and Storey, played to the jury during Tuesday’s hearing, showed how the BBA considered orchestrating coordinated action to persuade its member banks to submit rates that accurately reflected the cost of interbank borrowing during the financial crisis.

“If we can orchestrate a coordinated movement, no one bank need be out of line with the rest of the contributors,” Angela Knight, then chief executive of the BBA wrote in a memo shown to the court.

Ewan, a witness for the prosecution, suggested to Storey in April 2008 that the BBA could explore whether to “quietly float the dollar rate up,” the court heard.

Ewan said during cross-examination by Hayes’ lawyer that he was aware of market concerns that Libor rates were not accurate. But he refused to be drawn on whether he was aware of consistent manipulation by the industry and could not recall why he suggested the idea of raising the dollar rate upwards to Storey.

In the recording of their telephone conversation played in court, Storey said: “We’re clean, but we’re dirty clean, rather than clean-clean,”

Ewan replied: “No-one’s clean-clean.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Ewan said that the BBA was probably not the most appropriate organisation to oversee Libor.

“With the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, you probably shouldn’t have major benchmarks run by trade bodies and it (Libor) no longer is,” Ewan said. He now works for Thomson Reuters.

Earlier in the trial, Ewan had said he was unaware of alleged practices to manipulate Libor to benefit trading positions until 2012, when U.S. regulators fined Barclays in relation to that form of Libor rigging.

Hayes, 35, a former star trader in Tokyo at UBS and Citigroup, is the first person worldwide to face a jury trial over Libor rigging allegations. He has told Britain’s Serious Fraud Office investigators that knowledge of Libor manipulation was widespread, the court has heard.