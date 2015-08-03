FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former trader Hayes jailed for 14 years for Libor rigging
August 3, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Former trader Hayes jailed for 14 years for Libor rigging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tom Hayes, a British former trader, was sentenced to 14 years in jail by a London court on Monday after becoming the first person to be convicted by a jury of conspiring to rig Libor benchmark interest rates following a seven-year global investigation.

After a nine-week trial and seven days of deliberations, the jury of five women and seven men found Hayes, a 35-year-old former UBS and Citigroup trader, guilty of all eight counts of conspiracy to defraud. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter and David Holmes)

