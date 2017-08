A private equity investor in Triangle Petroleum Corp is suing the company to halt its support for Triangle's bankrupt subsidiary, which the investor argued was depleting the company's dwindling cash.

The investor, an affiliate of Natural Gas Partners or NGP, brought the lawsuit on Wednesday in Delaware's Court of Chancery, less than a month after Triangle USA Petroleum Corp filed for bankruptcy.

