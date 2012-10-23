FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Triathlon-Women remain in power at ITU
October 23, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Triathlon-Women remain in power at ITU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Marisol Casado and Loreen Barnett were re-elected to the top two posts of the International Triathlon Union on Tuesday, ensuring the ITU remains the only sports federation in the Olympic Games with women in the top two leadership roles.

Spaniard Casano will serve another four-year term as president while Canadian Barnett remains secretary-general for the next four years after the election in New Zealand.

A total of 109 national federations were represented at the 25th ITU Congress, held this year in Auckland. (Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

