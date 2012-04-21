FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Triathlon-Spain's Gomez wins European title in Eilat
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 21, 2012 / 6:04 PM / 5 years ago

Triathlon-Spain's Gomez wins European title in Eilat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EILAT, Israel, April 21 (Reuters) - Spaniard Javier Gomez won a third European Championship triathlon title on Saturday to remain favourite for gold at this year’s London Olympics.

Gomez triumphed in one hour 55 minutes and 48 seconds, 20 seconds ahead of Russia’s Alexander Bryukhankov and 54 seconds ahead of Ivan Vasiliev, also of Russia, who was third.

The Olympic standard race comprises a 1.5-kilometre swim, a 40-kilometre cycle race and concludes with a 10-kilometre run. The swim was held in the Red Sea and the races in the desert areas around the Israeli city of Eilat.

“It was a tough race in hot and windy conditions, the course was tough too and it was very complicated but I felt good the whole time,” Gomez told reporters.

Nicola Spirig of Switzerland also won a third women’s title, winning her race on Friday in 2:07:11, nine seconds ahead of Spain’s Ainhoa Murua. Emmie Charayron of France was third. (Reporting by Ronen Zvulun, Writing by Ori Lewis in Jerusalem)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.