Triathlon-Jorgensen wins 12th race in a row in Rio
#Olympics News
August 2, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

Triathlon-Jorgensen wins 12th race in a row in Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Triathlete Gwen Jorgensen took her winning streak to an incredible 12 consecutive races when she won the ITU World Olympic Qualification Event in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

The 29-year old American pulled away from Briton Non Stanford on the final running section to win by 19 seconds in 1:58:46.

Briton Vicky Holland was third in 1:59:27.

With the first three finishers guaranteeing their nations a spot in Rio next year, the U.S. and Britain can start making plan for South America’s first Olympics.

Anne Haug’s seventh place also guaranteed Germany a place in the Games.

U.S. women have dominated triathlon this year with the top three spots in the world rankings held by American athletes. (Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)

