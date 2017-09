STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tribona AB : * Rental income during January-September of SEK 325.2M (365.0) * Net Rental Income during the period of SEK 274.8m (324.0) * Cash flow from operations during the period of SEK 97.7m (143.1) * CEO Per Johansson comments: "We have had an intense and eventful third quarter which has contained several acquisitions and major letting, and we will continue our work with focus on growth and acquisitions." Link to press release: here