NY's Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Auth to sell $904 mln revs

Dec 6 (Reuters) - New York’s Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority will sell $904 million of revenue refunding bonds for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s bridges and tunnels, said a market source on Thursday.

The sale consists of $266 million of general bonds and $638 million of subordinate bonds, according to the preliminary official statements.

The bonds will be priced through lead manager Jefferies and have a one-day retail order period on Dec. 12, with institutional pricing on Dec. 13.