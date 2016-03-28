Ruling withdrawn in closely watched Tribune Co clawback case

March 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court withdrew an opinion on Monday that it said was filed in error four days earlier in a closely watched case stemming from the 2008 bankruptcy of the media conglomerate, Tribune Co.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York had ruled that creditors of the Tribune Co could not claw back $8 billion paid to public shareholders nearly a decade ago in a buyout that was blamed for its bankruptcy.

“The opinion filed on March 24, 2016 was filed in error and is stricken from the record. A new opinion will be issued in due course,” said the order.

The order surprised those in the case who said the court usually amends a previously published opinion, rather than withdrawing it, if the judges make changes to the text.

“This is unusual,” said Minor Myers, a Brooklyn Law School professor who is not involved in the case.

The clerk who issued the order, Catherine Wolfe, said the court withdraws opinions for a variety of reasons although it may not always withdraw it the way it did with the Tribune opinion. Wolfe said she would not read too much into the move.

Those involved, who did not want to be identified because the case was still underway, doubted the eventual opinion would differ materially from the one published last week.

The withdrawn opinion was written by Ralph Winter and neither of the two other judges who heard the case, Christopher Droney and Alvin Hellerstein, had dissented.

Alongside its Tribune opinion, the same judges also issued on Thursday an order dismissing a similar clawback case stemming from the 2008 bankruptcy of SemGroup. In doing so, they cited the reasoning in their Tribune opinion. The SemGroup dismissal order was not withdrawn, according to the court’s website.