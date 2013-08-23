FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Koch Brothers decide not to buy the Tribune newspapers
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2013 / 2:21 AM / in 4 years

Koch Brothers decide not to buy the Tribune newspapers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Charles and David Koch, two of the world’s richest men, have walked away from talks to buy the Tribune Co’s newspaper assets, concluding that the papers were not economically viable.

Their company, Koch Industries, continues to have an interest in the media business and is exploring a broad range of opportunities, spokeswoman Melissa Cohlmia said, confirming a report on their Tribune decision by the Daily Caller news website.

The Daily Caller said the brothers had decided not to pursue the newspapers, which include the Chicago Tribune and the LA Times, as Tribune Co plans for them to be separated from web sites like CareerBuilder.com which could leave the newspapers without an important source of revenue. ()

Koch Industries is a sprawling conglomerate whose holdings include crude oil and natural gas pipelines, paper products like Dixie Cups and Angel Soft toilet tissue, and cattle ranches. The brothers are known for their conservative views.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.