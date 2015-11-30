FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tribune Publishing says not in talks to sell itself
November 30, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

Tribune Publishing says not in talks to sell itself

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tribune Publishing Co said it was not in talks or in the process of selling itself, after a tweet by News Corp’s Rupert Murdoch on Friday that suggested its newspaper group would be sold.

Murdoch said in a tweet that he had “strong word” that the company’s newspaper group, which includes the Chicago Tribune, would be bought by a Wall Street firm.

Murdoch said the Los Angeles Times would be split off and bought by local investors including philanthropist Eli Broad. (bit.ly/1IvfUGI)

"Tribune Publishing remains committed to its strategy and transformation plan and is not engaged in discussions or a process to sell the company," it said in a letter to employees on Monday that was also filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1Tns76A) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

