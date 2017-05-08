FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sinclair Broadcast to buy Tribune Media for about $3.9 bln
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 3 months ago

Sinclair Broadcast to buy Tribune Media for about $3.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said on Monday it would buy Tribune Media Co for about $3.9 billion cash and stock and assume about $2.7 billion in debt.

The $43.50 per share offer represents a nearly 8 percent premium to Tribune's Friday close.

Reuters reported on Sunday saying the companies were close to a deal.

The deal comes weeks after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted to reverse a 2016 decision that limited the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

