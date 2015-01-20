FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tribune CFO John Bode to resign
#Market News
January 20, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Tribune CFO John Bode to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Tribune publisher Tribune Publishing Co said Chief Financial Officer John Bode would resign.

The company, which also publishes newspapers such as Los Angeles Times and The Baltimore Sun, said Sandra Martin, senior vice president of corporate finance and investor relations would be interim CFO.

Bode, who became CFO in September 2013, will be available as a consultant during the transition as the company looks for a successor. (Reporting By Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

