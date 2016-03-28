FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tribune Publishing to replace CFO, dismisses auditor
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Tribune Publishing to replace CFO, dismisses auditor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Tribune Publishing Co said on Monday it will replace its chief financial officer and dismissed its auditor, two weeks after disclosing material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting.

The publisher of the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune named Terry Jimenez as chief financial officer, replacing Sandra Martin, effective April 4. Martin will leave the company on April 15.

Tribune also appointed Ernst & Young as its auditor, in place of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.