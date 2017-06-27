Omissions from a U.S. Navy environmental impact statement
for an additional explosives-handling wharf at a nuclear-missile
submarine servicing facility in Washington state were
insufficient to require a new statement, a federal appeals court
held on Tuesday.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by
Ground Zero for Nonviolent Action and the Washington Physicians
for Social Responsibility, who wanted the court to order the
Navy to prepare a new environmental impact statement.
