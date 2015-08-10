FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TPG buys central European developer for more than 500 mln Eur
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 10, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

TPG buys central European developer for more than 500 mln Eur

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm TPG has agreed to buy Hungarian real estate developer TriGranit and its more than 500 million euros ($547.95 million) worth of commercial property assets in Central and Eastern Europe, TriGranit said on Monday.

Financial and legal terms of the sale will be finalised by September, TriGranit chief Sandor Demjan was quoted by news agency MTI as saying. In a joint statement the companies said they will wrap up the deal by the end of this year.

TPG is already active in the central European region. It bought Prague-based PointPark Properties (P3) in a deal that included 48 warehouses and development land, in 2013, and expanded that portfolio last year.

It plans a similar expansion with TriGranit, which it will acquire and develop through its real estate arm TPG Real Estate.

TriGranit’s management team will remain in place, it said. Certain assets will not be included in the deal and will stay under the purview of a new company called Granit Management.

TriGranit is currently owned by Demjan, Sandor Csanyi, the chairman of Hungary’s top lender OTP Bank, Canadian businessman Peter Munk, and Austria’s Immofinanz AG.

Demjan and Csanyi will acquire the shares of Peter Munk and Immofinanz once the TPG transaction is completed. ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Reporting by Marton Dunai, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.